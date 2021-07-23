SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 481.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 244,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,377,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. Analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

