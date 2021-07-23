Smoothy (SMTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $262,211.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00104397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,405.11 or 0.99536826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

