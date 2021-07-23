Soleil Boughton Sells 3,829 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $46,216.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $30,919.68.

NYSE HIMS opened at $8.49 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $49,923,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

