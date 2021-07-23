Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

SON traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.05. 12,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,715. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

