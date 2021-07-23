Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

SON has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.86. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after buying an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.