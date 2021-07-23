Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 155.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

