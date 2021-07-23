Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

