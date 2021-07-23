Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

