Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.76. 3,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,378. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

