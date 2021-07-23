Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $12.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

IVV traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $440.94. 193,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,911. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.55 and a one year high of $439.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $426.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

