Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $515,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

