Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,143,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.50. 117,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,925. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $75.46 and a 1 year high of $106.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

