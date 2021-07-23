S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $420.58

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $420.58 and last traded at $418.95, with a volume of 6899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

