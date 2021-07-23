SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,090,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,004,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,724,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 358,205 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 51,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,526. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.