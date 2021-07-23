SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $538,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $424,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.