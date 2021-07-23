Spencer Lee Sells 13,690 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $165,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spencer Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72.

NYSE HIMS opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

