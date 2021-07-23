Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,137,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,300 shares during the period. Spero Therapeutics makes up about 1.2% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned about 0.07% of Spero Therapeutics worth $31,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.18. 554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,185. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

