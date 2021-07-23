Sprott (TSE:SII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$47.21. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.14, with a volume of 103,993 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Sprott alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$50.98.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.8908074 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.45%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.