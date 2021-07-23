SPT Invest Management Sarl Purchases Shares of 11,701,972 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

SPT Invest Management Sarl purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,701,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,443,000. ChargePoint makes up about 15.8% of SPT Invest Management Sarl’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPT Invest Management Sarl owned 3.82% of ChargePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $5,869,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $27,130,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,697,575 shares of company stock worth $228,283,336. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

