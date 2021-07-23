Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Square comprises approximately 3.9% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Square worth $81,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Square by 75.9% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $6,789,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth about $80,739,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 968,991 shares of company stock valued at $221,297,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $264.05. The stock had a trading volume of 162,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 367.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

