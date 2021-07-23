Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 21,074 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Signature Bank worth $17,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SBNY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,803. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.94.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

