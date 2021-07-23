Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $15.79 Million Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 58,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DGX traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.76. 7,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,902. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.