Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $22.23 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1,176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,374 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.51 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

