Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4,180.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Expedia Group worth $26,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 437.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,595 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $136,068,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

