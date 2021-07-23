Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Hits $1.51 on Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00004688 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $5,374.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00850364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,226,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,949 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

