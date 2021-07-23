SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SSAAY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

