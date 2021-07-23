S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Issues Earnings Results

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

STBA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,167. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STBA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

