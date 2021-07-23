Stafi (FIS) Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Stafi has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and $2.91 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00033310 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.58 or 0.00239920 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00033224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

