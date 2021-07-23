Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.71 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

