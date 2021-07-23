Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.38

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance stock traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 95.52 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 519,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,872. Starwood European Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.65.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Dividend History for Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.