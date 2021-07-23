State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,004 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $35,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $112,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after buying an additional 2,923,303 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,224,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $45,363,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $102,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $33.82 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.53.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

