State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,946 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.24% of Akamai Technologies worth $40,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,734.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,663 shares of company stock worth $7,908,458 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.