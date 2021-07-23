State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 393.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2,423.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 294,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,502,000 after buying an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 95.3% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 42,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 20,941 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE:A opened at $150.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.87 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852.

Several analysts have commented on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.