State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,634 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lennar were worth $38,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

