State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 140,299 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,299 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $33,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

