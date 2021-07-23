Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Lowered to C$56.00 at CIBC

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of STLJF stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

