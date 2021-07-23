Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,996 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOD. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.19.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

