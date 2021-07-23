Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $226.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.51. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

