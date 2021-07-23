Stifel Financial Corp Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 55.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after buying an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.