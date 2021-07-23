Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on First Advantage in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of FA stock opened at $19.18 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

