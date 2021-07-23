Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $19,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,649,000 after acquiring an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after purchasing an additional 172,389 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $186.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $189.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

