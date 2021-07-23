Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,248,429 shares.The stock last traded at $20.98 and had previously closed at $20.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 252,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 476.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 454,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,616,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

