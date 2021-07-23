SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Position Increased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 155.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559,113 shares during the quarter. SunOpta accounts for 4.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of SunOpta worth $305,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.03.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

