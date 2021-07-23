SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Position Increased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 155.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,651,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,559,113 shares during the quarter. SunOpta accounts for 4.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of SunOpta worth $305,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of STKL stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.34. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.03.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
In other news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
