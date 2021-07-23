SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $640.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $620.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.47.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $569.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $569.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $217.23 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total transaction of $9,491,663.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

