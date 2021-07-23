SVB Leerink Lowers Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target to $335.00

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.25.

ABMD stock opened at $323.54 on Tuesday. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $305.07.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Abiomed by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Abiomed by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Abiomed by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Abiomed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

