Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy Sells 92,314 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rob Roy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,908,000.00.

NYSE SWCH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

