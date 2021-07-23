TD Securities Raises TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$140.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$111.09.

TSE:TFII opened at C$128.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$114.58.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total transaction of C$2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$449,835,552. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

