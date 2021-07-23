TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $137.97 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $139.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

