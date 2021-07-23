Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 66,489 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 66,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Corning accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company had a trading volume of 97,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $452,118.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares in the company, valued at $386,313.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 307,256 shares worth $13,776,016. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

