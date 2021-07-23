TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05), RTT News reports. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.88. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

